Intel’s Myriad X chip will give drones and robots better vision

Just as impressive is the processor's design. The Myriad X looks about the size of a small coin, meaning placing it on the most compact of devices shouldn't be too hard. In terms of power, it can deliver over 4 trillion operations per second (TOPS), that's substantially more than the 1 to 1.5 TOPS offered by its predecessor. It also boasts ten times higher performance for tasks that require multiple neural networks running simultaneously, claims Intel.

"With this faster, more pervasive intelligence embedded directly into devices, the potential to make our world safer, more productive and more personal is limitless," said Intel VP Remi El-Ouazzane.