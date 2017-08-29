Lomography's all-analog square camera uses familiar film

The design uses a bellows-like mechanism to keep the design compact while offering a 95mm glass lens. You have to use color gels for flash filters, and you'll have just 10 shots (indicated with LED lights) with each roll. You do get a fully automatic mode, though, and there's a remote-controlled shutter release so you can take that old-school selfie whenever you're ready. You can also expose the same frame as many times as you like if you're going for a multi-shot effect.

Like the idea? You might want to move quickly. The Lomo'Instant Square will normally sell for $199, but you can snag it for $129 if you back it in the first day of the campaign (that's August 29th, if you're reading this in time). Relative latecomers can score a camera with a $149 pledge, and shelling out more will get you combos that include more of the gear you might want when getting started. All of them are expected to ship in March 2018 if all goes well. That's not a trivial amount for a camera which is practically defined by its constraints, but look at it this way: if you wish you'd been around when Polaroid's instant film cameras were cutting-edge tech, this may be the closest you'll get to hopping in a time machine.