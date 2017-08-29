Nintendo launches special 'Pokémon' and 'Fire Emblem' bundles

It's still unclear if the 3DS version of FE Warriors is getting the same special edition treatment and if it'll come out at the same time, but 3DS (and 2DS) gamers can look forward to the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon dual pack. The bundle comes with both games, 16 art cards and a digital code for 200 Poké balls. This one will cost you $80, the same amount you'd have to pay if you're buying both games separately. It also costs as much as the dual Steelbook edition, though, so you'll have to decide whether you want a nice case or 200 Poké balls.

These special bundles will be available on the same day the games become available: FE Warriors will come out in North America on October 20th, while you can start playing Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon on November 17th.

#FireEmblemWarriors Special Edition includes 3 CDs, a dual-sided poster & 25 character art cards! Available Oct. 20th for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/C0Z8OKr70w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017