Nintendo launches special 'Pokémon' and 'Fire Emblem' bundles

You may want to check if you can cancel your Fire Emblem Warriors or Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon pre-orders. Nintendo has just announced a special FE Warriors edition for the Switch and a Veteran Trainer's dual pack that includes both new Pokémon games. The special edition FE Warriors comes with a copy of the game for Nintendo's hybrid console, three CDs' worth of music from the game, character art cards and a dual-sided poster. It'll set you back $80, or $20 more than just the game itself, but if you get weak in the knees for special edition collectibles, then that doesn't sound so bad. Nintendo has also revealed that the game will be available in North America on October 20th, at least for the Switch.
It's still unclear if the 3DS version of FE Warriors is getting the same special edition treatment and if it'll come out at the same time, but 3DS (and 2DS) gamers can look forward to the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon dual pack. The bundle comes with both games, 16 art cards and a digital code for 200 Poké balls. This one will cost you $80, the same amount you'd have to pay if you're buying both games separately. It also costs as much as the dual Steelbook edition, though, so you'll have to decide whether you want a nice case or 200 Poké balls.
These special bundles will be available on the same day the games become available: FE Warriors will come out in North America on October 20th, while you can start playing Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon on November 17th.
#FireEmblemWarriors Special Edition includes 3 CDs, a dual-sided poster & 25 character art cards! Available Oct. 20th for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/C0Z8OKr70w— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017
The #PokemonUltraSunMoon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack will be available Nov. 17th. It includes both games, 16 art cards, and more! pic.twitter.com/1VaoutVfoP— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017