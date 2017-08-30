Best Buy plans to send sales consultants to more homes this fall

For now, it's being offered at brick and mortar locations where the chain's blue-shirts will suggest things like in-home TV recommendations and smart home consultations. It's something Amazon has tried with its own smart home setup service.

The dark side of this is that people might feel pressured to go with whatever the salesperson is pushing. After all, pulling out your phone to start comparing prices in front of a salesman is akin to swiping through Tinder while your last match sits across the table from you.

However, AP says that the sales people will be salaried or paid hourly, so they might not be as high-pressure as someone making rent exclusively from how much they're able to sell. If you're that keen for having a salesperson come to your house, though, maybe see what your locally-owned TV shop has to offer instead.