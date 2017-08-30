NYC's Citi Bike adds Apple Pay to make bike-sharing easier

Next time you rent a Citi Bike in New York or New Jersey, you'll be able to pay with your iPhone. The latest update for the bike-sharing service's app adds support for Apple Pay, as spotted by AppleInsider. No, this isn't the most exciting update, but it does make using the app a little faster and easier for new users. From here on out, they won't have to stand idly on the sidewalk, fumbling with entering credit card info in the app just so they can take a quick ride to the JC Penny a few blocks away.