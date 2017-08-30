'Kentucky Route Zero' will finish its story on consoles

Believe it or not, there hasn't been a console version of the mysterious, narrative-driven Kentucky Route Zero since the first act arrived in 2013. Well, it's here... and you may have a good reason to get it even if you've played the adventure title to death on your PC. Cardboard Computer has revealed Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition for the PS4, Switch and Xbox One, and this new version will premiere the fifth and final act of truck driver Conway's strange journey. Yes, you may need to head to the living room if you want to finish the story as quickly as possible. It'll include all the supporting interludes, too.