Now Amazon Prime Video's Android app is available in the Play Store

Amazon's video app has always had odd gaps in its platform support, or weird hurdles to work around like requiring sideloading on Android. In the last few months, those have started to close, with the news that it will be available on Apple TV, and its inclusion on Vizio's SmartCast platform. Now, 9to5Google points out that the Amazon Video app is finally available as a standard app in the Google Play Store -- no more sideloading required.
Just like before, the Amazon Video app can stream or download movies and TV shows, including those available with a Prime subscription (although not all Prime videos are available offline). Sadly, it hasn't added Chromecast or Android TV support, but with Amazon taking most of our advice about simplifying its approach, hopefully, features like that are around the corner.