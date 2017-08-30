Western Digital's wireless drives get a makeover

My Cloud Home also comes with a new, more streamlined app. This should be good news for My Cloud owners frustrated with the old app's clunky design, but because the new drives were, according to the company, designed "from the ground up", existing My Cloud users won't be able to use it. Instead, they'll have to get down to Best Buy tomorrow, where My Cloud Home will be on sale at prices ranging from $160 for a 2TB drive to $700 for a 16TB duel-drive.