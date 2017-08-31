Show More Results

Amazon’s latest drama ‘Tin Star’ premieres September 29th

It stars Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in AV
Tin Star, a new drama coming to Amazon Prime Video, just got a premiere date and a trailer. The show stars Tim Roth who plays ex-British detective Jim Worth who recently moved his family to a small Canadian town called Little Big Bear. But a big oil refinery moves into town shortly thereafter, bringing with it lots of problems including organized crime, and the company's corporate liaison -- played by Christina Hendricks -- seems to be the strong, unwavering front of an even stronger, unsavory corporation. However, Wright is no saint himself and after a family tragedy, his violent, alcoholic alter-ego Jack is awakened.

The show is written by 28 Weeks Later writer Rowan Joffé and features Genevieve O'Reilly of Rogue One and Episodes, Christopher Heyerdahl of True Blood and Kevin Hanchard of Orphan Black. The show premieres September 29th on Amazon and you can check out the trailer below.

