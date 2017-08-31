Amazon’s latest drama ‘Tin Star’ premieres September 29th

Tin Star, a new drama coming to Amazon Prime Video, just got a premiere date and a trailer. The show stars Tim Roth who plays ex-British detective Jim Worth who recently moved his family to a small Canadian town called Little Big Bear. But a big oil refinery moves into town shortly thereafter, bringing with it lots of problems including organized crime, and the company's corporate liaison -- played by Christina Hendricks -- seems to be the strong, unwavering front of an even stronger, unsavory corporation. However, Wright is no saint himself and after a family tragedy, his violent, alcoholic alter-ego Jack is awakened.