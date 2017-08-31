We wish 'Destiny 2' looked as good as this live action trailer

While the amazing battle scenes and Fillon's charmingly funny voiceover won't be in the game, this is a fantastic short film that hits all the right exciting notes. The slow motion leaps with flaming swords, the massive alien monsters chasing our heroes down a narrow hallway and (yes) the use of the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" all contribute to the feels. Here's hoping the humor from this trailer ends up in the game, too. So, when the game comes out September 6th on consoles and October 24th on PC, you can do it "for the puppies!"