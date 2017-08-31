littleBits' Droid Inventor Kit teaches kids tech with 'Star Wars'

The kit comes with everything kids need to build their own Droid along with an app that includes instructions and how-to videos. Stickers and 17 special Star Wars in-app missions are also included as well as 20 authentic Droid sounds from the films. Challenges accessed through the Droid Inventor app also encourage children to play with the parts and littleBits technology in order to come up with different types of Droids, like one that can deliver items or one that can guard their rooms. Rearranging electronic blocks can also unlock new powers.

Some of the Droid features include Force Drive, which lets kids guide their creation with a wave of their hand, self navigation, wherein the Droid can maneuver itself around objects, and a draw mode that lets the Droid draw secret maps or messages.

The Droid Inventor Kit is available now for $100 through Walmart, Amazon, the Apple Store, the Disney Store and littleBits.com.