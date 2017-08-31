Second ‘Battlefield 1’ DLC deploys on September 19th

EA and DICE introduced In The Name Of The Tsar back in February when it unveiled Battlefield 1's DLC roadmap, but an April teaser revealed that the expansion would be sending players to the Eastern Front. Like the first DLC They Shall Not Pass, which introduced French-themed multiplayer maps with that country's forces, In The Name of the Tsar's six new maps all involve Russian armies fighting against Germans, Austro-Hungarians and even each other as Bolsheviks and Imperials grapple for control of the nation. Players get eleven new weapons, three new vehicles and a new mode: Supply Drop. Get ready for war in the cold, soldiers.