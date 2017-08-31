TomTom watches push you to roll back your 'fitness age'

Depending on what your Fitness Age is, you'll get Fitness Points every time you exercise. The more activities you do, the more points you get, and if you get 500 points thrice a week, you'll see your Fitness Age go down little by little. The last feature called Personalized Workouts will then analyze how you've been doing. It will adjust the intensity and duration of the 50 different running and cycling workouts it offers based on your fitness level.

TomTom will release these features, along with phone notifications and autopause, across its existing sportswatch range. If you have one of the brand's fitness watches, keep an eye out for the major software upgrade sometime this September.

