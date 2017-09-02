Samsung's 'AI-powered' washer is just trying to save you time

Samsung is betting heavily on the "artificial intelligence" powers of its WW8800M to make laundry day less of a chore. The washing machine pairs with an app dubbed Q-rator, which offers modes including Laundry Planner, Laundry Recipe and HomeCard Wizard. The first two features let you do things like pick your desired cycle through the application and adjust the temperature and amount of spins. You can tell the virtual assistant what type of garments you plan to wash too, like if it's a shirt or a sweater, and then it will suggest the best cycle for it based on the info you type in. HomeCare Wizard, meanwhile, monitors the WW8800M remotely and alerts you if it's having any issues.

While Samsung's main goal is to save you time washing your loads, these options could help you take better care of your clothes -- all with just a couple of taps on an app. We don't know if we'd agree with Samsung that the WW8800M is "AI-powered," as the press release suggests, but that doesn't mean it isn't smarter than its previous WiFI models.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn't reveal any pricing or availability details here in Berlin, so we'll have to wait to judge it by its price.