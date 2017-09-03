The reborn Lily drone isn't what you were expecting

The machine will normally sell for $699, but early adopters can buy it for $499 during the drone's "first few days" on sale.

Mota's version of Lily is bound to be a bit frustrating if you poured hard-earned money into the crowdfunded project, especially knowing that another company (LR Acquisition) holds the patents for what made Lily special. With that said, the very fact that it exists could be important if you're a former backer. The sale of the Lily badge could help more people get refunds and put an end to the whole tragic tale.