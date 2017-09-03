'The Division' finally adds to its open-world game map

The update will also add a namesake Resistance mode, which has up to four players taking on waves of enemies (read: it's a horde mode), as well as a four-on-four Skirmish that resembles a classic time-based multiplayer match, just with the requirement that you finish players off for your kills to count. Ubisoft plans to release the upgrade in the fall.

The addition could be welcome by loyal Division players who've been aching for more dramatic updates to the open-world title. There will be a strong incentive to keep coming back to the game even if you hate the Dark Zone. As Kotaku notes, though, there's a big problem: the awkward timing. Word of the Resistance update is coming just before the launch of Destiny 2 -- you know, that other shared-world shooter. The Division update is free to existing owners, but it may struggle to compete for attention when D2 is promising a fresh experience (especially for Destiny newcomers) and has a marketing juggernaut behind it.