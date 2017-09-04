Behold the cameras destroyed by the solar eclipse

The photos include one of a Panasonic 20mm f/1.7 lens that had its aperture blades partially melted by the sun during the eclipse. Another image shows a Canon 7D Mark II, which had both its shutter and sensor burned by the heat. The album of horrors also includes pics of a melted mirror on a Nikon D500, and a $11,500 Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS II lens -- again taking damage to its aperture blades.

Although the majority of the gear came back unscathed, it seems the owners of these rentals didn't heed the company's advice. Lensrentals had repeatedly warned customers to attach a solar filter to the end of lenses to protect the lens elements and camera sensor.

"This is just a few of the pieces of gear we've gotten back that have shown damage from the eclipse," wrote Lensrentals. "[They] will hopefully serve as a warning to those who are already prepping for the next eclipse in 2024."