VR throwback 'Duck Season' arrives September 14th

Stress Level Zero's Duck Season caught our eye for a number of reasons. It's not just a VR callback to the NES hit Duck Hunt, it's a broader celebration of '80s culture... with a horror twist, to boot. And now, you'll get to see whether or not it's as fun as it is weird. The studio has announced that Duck Season will be available on both Steam and the Oculus Store on September 14th. Yes, despite the early Vive-focused experience we saw in June, it'll be available for the Oculus Rift as well.
The game starts out with a simple premise: you're a kid who's playing through a rented copy of Duck Season on a long summer's day in 1988, blasting ducks while your companion dog collects your kills. However, you gradually learn that the dog isn't what he seems, and a much deeper story emerges. There are seven unique endings, and even multiple subplots and short videos to find. In theory, the title a good showcase for VR -- it takes advantage of the format with a (very) familiar setting, an accessible concept and a few reasons to come back once the novelty is over.