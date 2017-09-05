Google’s Inside Music makes anyone a remix artist

Google has teamed up with podcast Song Exploder in order to give users a new way to hear music. The podcast features musicians who tell the story of how their song was made -- taking it apart and going in depth on how the music came about. The song is often broken down into separate tracks so listeners can hear details while the musician provides commentary on their process. With Google's Inside Music, users can now take a song apart themselves and hear each individual piece of it, bit by bit.
Currently, Inside Music, has six songs you can explore from artists Phoenix, Perfume Genius, Natalia Lafourcade, Ibeyi, Alarm Will Sound and Clipping. The service was created with WebVR, so it doesn't require any extra software or apps, and it can be used on a phone, laptop or with a VR headset. On the website, you can select one of the songs and each individual component -- drums, synth, vocals, etc. -- surround you. You can turn any of them off and on.
You can check out Inside Music now and Google has made its code public on GitHub, so any musician can create their own interactive music experience.