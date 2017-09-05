Google’s Inside Music makes anyone a remix artist

Currently, Inside Music, has six songs you can explore from artists Phoenix, Perfume Genius, Natalia Lafourcade, Ibeyi, Alarm Will Sound and Clipping. The service was created with WebVR, so it doesn't require any extra software or apps, and it can be used on a phone, laptop or with a VR headset. On the website, you can select one of the songs and each individual component -- drums, synth, vocals, etc. -- surround you. You can turn any of them off and on.

You can check out Inside Music now and Google has made its code public on GitHub, so any musician can create their own interactive music experience.