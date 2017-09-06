You have 30 more days to tell Ajit Pai not to neuter broadband

"Such a striking change in policy would significantly and disproportionately disadvantage Americans in rural, tribal, and low income communities across the nation," the letter from Al Franken, Elizabeth Warran and other Senators reads. "The lack of service or high-speed internet is preventing individuals in these communities from applying for jobs; their children from doing their homework; and many small business owners from running businesses out of their homes."

The new deadline for initial comments is now September 21st, and the response deadline October 6th. The extension is just a symbolic victory, however, as Pai seems intent on pushing through the new rules regardless. Neither the White House under Trump, nor the carrier-friendly Republican-heavy legislature and Senate are likely to stop him, and Pai himself has said that public comments are pretty much irrelevant.

Unless you have an expensive data plan, it's hard to see how mobile internet can substitute as broadband. In the US, tethering is often not included, making it impossible to work on a PC via a mobile connection. Data caps are also much lower, generally topping out at a pathetic 20GB, after which users are throttled. And unlike wired internet, data connections can be spotty throughout the US, with LTE unavailable in many places.

In case you're wondering why Pai settled on 10Mbps/1Mbps for mobile, it's likely because LTE speeds in the US average just under 15Mbps, giving carriers a cushion. That dismal rate ranks the nation 59th on Open Signal's global LTE speed charts, behind such nations like Kazakhstan, Slovenia and Ecuador.