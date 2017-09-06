Logitech is bringing back the trackball mouse

Logitech is turning back to analog input: its latest keyboard channels some Microsoft Dial vibes to the traditional key layout. Its mouse, however, looks to the past for its inspiration.

While I'm not sure how I feel about a trackball that isn't dressed up in stupidly loud shades, the Logitech MX ERGO launches this month for $100, while Best Buy shoppers will be able to pick up the MX ERGO Plus -- a limited-edition version that includes an extra 30-degree wedge for even creakier wrists.