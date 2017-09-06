Delayed European 'Pokémon Go' events are back on the schedule

October 7th, 2017 Fisketorvet—Copenhagen, Denmark

Centrum Černý Most—Prague, The Czech Republic October 14th, 2017 Mall of Scandinavia—Stockholm, Sweden

Stadshart Amstelveen—Amstelveen, The Netherlands

For these events, participants can expect special eggs from Pokéstops as well as activated lures and hard-to-find Pokémon like Unown. Players can reserve tickets at each shopping center's Facebook page to join in and pick up their QR code (as long as they're older than 13 and have a valid photo ID), although unregistered players can still play throughout the city and find some of the featured Pokémon.