Delayed European 'Pokémon Go' events are back on the schedule

Sure, the Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago didn't quite go to plan, but Niantic apparently has things back on track looking forward to events in Europe. France, Spain and Germany are all ready for Safari Zone get-togethers on the 16th, while the four delayed events from August are now scheduled for October.
October 7th, 2017
- Fisketorvet—Copenhagen, Denmark
- Centrum Černý Most—Prague, The Czech Republic
October 14th, 2017
- Mall of Scandinavia—Stockholm, Sweden
- Stadshart Amstelveen—Amstelveen, The Netherlands
For these events, participants can expect special eggs from Pokéstops as well as activated lures and hard-to-find Pokémon like Unown. Players can reserve tickets at each shopping center's Facebook page to join in and pick up their QR code (as long as they're older than 13 and have a valid photo ID), although unregistered players can still play throughout the city and find some of the featured Pokémon.