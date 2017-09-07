Google's personalized Feed is now available worldwide

Initially, the Feed will only appear inside the Google app on Android devices. However, the company says it's working on extending it to the iOS app, to the Google homepage and to the mobile web. If you do own an Android handset, simply launch the Google app (or swipe right on your homescreen) and the Feed should deliver cards based on what it believes are the most relevant subjects to you.

That might include updates from your favorite sports team (scores, highlights and news), trending news from various different sources, music updates, movie releases and trailers, and stories based on your interests and hobbies.

If something pops up that doesn't interest you, you can simply select the little menu icon and tell Google not to surface content based on that keyword or topic again. Alternatively, if you don't think Google isn't tailoring the app to your liking, you can hit the "Follow" button next to certain search results.

Interested in the latest updates on Elon Musk? Hit the button and it'll ensure that when you check your Feed, news on your favorite billionaire will be there waiting.