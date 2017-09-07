Marvel and Star Wars films will be Disney streaming exclusives

Apparently, those discussions have failed. Disney CEO Robert Iger has announced that movies from both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will be available exclusively on Disney's streaming service. Presumably, this means that the last movie in the current Star Wars trilogy, Episode IX, along with Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, will only be available for streaming through Disney.

Speaking at a question-and-answer session at a conference, Iger also clarified some of the details of the streaming service. It will launch sometime in late 2019. Disney also plans on producing four or five original movies and TV shows per year for the subscription app. It's not great news for those of us who bemoan the idea of paying for countless individual subscriptions, but considering how valuable both properties are to Disney, the move does make sense from a financial point of view.