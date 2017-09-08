Show More Results

Engadget Podcast Ep 41: High Hopes

Our Note 8 review and a preview of next week's Apple event.

Dana Wollman
13m ago in Opinion
    This week senior editor Chris Velazco and I meant to recap Chris's review of the Galaxy Note 8, but this quickly devolved into speculation about next week's Apple event and opining about the crowded smartphone space in general. Also, we made some diversions into Apple Watch etiquette and the apps we've considered getting rid of. (For the record, I do think there's a polite way to glance at your watch.) All that and more in a short 30-minute-ish episode. Enjoy!

    Dana Wollman

    Dana is executive editor of Engadget, where she runs a growing team of reporters and reviewers. She got her start in tech journalism a decade ago as a writer for Laptop Mag and the AP before arriving at Engadget in 2011. She appears weekly on ABC Radio and has also been a guest on Bloomberg TV, CNN, CNBC, Marketplace, NPR and Fox Business, among other outlets. Dana is a graduate of Wesleyan University and the Columbia Publishing Course. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.

