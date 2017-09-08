Engadget Podcast Ep 41: High Hopes

This week senior editor Chris Velazco and I meant to recap Chris's review of the Galaxy Note 8, but this quickly devolved into speculation about next week's Apple event and opining about the crowded smartphone space in general. Also, we made some diversions into Apple Watch etiquette and the apps we've considered getting rid of. (For the record, I do think there's a polite way to glance at your watch.) All that and more in a short 30-minute-ish episode. Enjoy!

