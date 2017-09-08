Spotify's music event picks up where Apple left off

There's a good chance that you'll hear (and possibly see) at least some of the performances on Spotify when all is said and done. If nothing else, this could serve as an experiment: are streaming music playlists big enough to be a draw for live shows? Spotify is clearly relying on the gig's star power more than anything else, but the playlist theme adds a relatively unique spin.

It's no doubt coincidental that Spotify is announcing Who We Be right as the Apple Music Festival ends, but it illustrates the contrast between the two companies' attitudes toward live events. Spotify is clearly betting that large, multi-artist events will draw attention where Apple is shifting its focus toward individual artists' concerts and tours. It's too soon to say which strategy is best for boosting listener numbers (provided the strategies help at all), but it's evident that live music tie-ins aren't about to go away any time soon.