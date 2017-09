It was a big week for companies doing shady dealings. The Red Sox got popped stealing signs from the Yankees, Equifax is currently bungling perhaps the largest personal data leak in US history, and Facebook -- despite months of denials -- turns out actually did take ad money from Russian interests during the 2016 campaign. Numbers, because how else will you excitedly count down the days until Zuckerberg is hauled in before a Senate Intelligence hearing to testify?