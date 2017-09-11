Facebook fined in Spain for allegedly misusing personal data

More than that, Zuckerberg and Co. apparently didn't tell people how data collected from cookies on websites containing the ubiquitous "Like" badge would be used, either. Even if you aren't one of the two billion account holders, Facebook still allegedly collects your browsing information through that thumbs up emoji. The AEPD also found that Facebook kept user information for over 17 months after people closed their accounts.

The AEPD's fine isn't a ton of money -- especially compared to the €110 million fine related to WhatsApp -- but it proves that Spain won't sit back while a company might be illegally using its peoples' data. The main claim that Facebook's privacy policy contains generic and unclear terms follows investigations that Google's privacy policy wasn't exactly up to legal par in 2012, as well. While the fine amount might be symbolic, any resulting changes made to Facebook's policy on user data likely won't be.