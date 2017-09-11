Follow our iPhone liveblog tomorrow at 10AM PT / 1PM ET!

Welcome to one of the busiest weeks in a tech journalist's year. Tomorrow Apple unveils the new iPhone (and Watch, even) and Engadget is ready. Senior editor and smartphone expert Chris Velazco will be on the ground at Apple's new spaceship of a campus, making this the first time the company has hosted an event there. Meanwhile, the rest of the Engadget team will stop what it's doing to keep an eye on the news and get it out to you, our readers. Chris and I will be liveblogging the keynote and then, once that's done, we'll continue doing what we do best: get hands-on with all the new devices. Bookmark our liveblog link here and make sure to tune back in at 10AM PT (1PM ET) tomorrow when the event starts. We'll see you there.