Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Stone Island
save
Save
share

Thermo-sensitive sweaters change color in the cold

But are they fashionable?
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
1h ago in Design
Comments
227 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Stone Island

Stone Island likes to bring technology to its fashion lines, like the strangely compelling AirPod pockets sown into its Fall/Winter collection we saw last month. Now the fashion concern has a new sweater that changes color depending on the temperature. The garment is called Ice Knit, with an outer layer made of thermo-sensitive yarn and an inner layer of pure wool to keep you warm (and maybe keep your body from messing with the color change).

The sweaters, available in yellow-to-orange, emerald-to-military-green and ivory-to-anthracite, are only available via Stone Island's mobile app between September 11th and September 13th. They've got an interesting heat-map look, for sure (especially the yellow and orange sweater), which could make for some enthralling conversations if you wear one out into the colder weather this fall.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr