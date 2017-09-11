Thermo-sensitive sweaters change color in the cold

Stone Island likes to bring technology to its fashion lines, like the strangely compelling AirPod pockets sown into its Fall/Winter collection we saw last month. Now the fashion concern has a new sweater that changes color depending on the temperature. The garment is called Ice Knit, with an outer layer made of thermo-sensitive yarn and an inner layer of pure wool to keep you warm (and maybe keep your body from messing with the color change).
The sweaters, available in yellow-to-orange, emerald-to-military-green and ivory-to-anthracite, are only available via Stone Island's mobile app between September 11th and September 13th. They've got an interesting heat-map look, for sure (especially the yellow and orange sweater), which could make for some enthralling conversations if you wear one out into the colder weather this fall.