As expected, today's event at Apple's new Steve Jobs Theater was jam-packed. Three brand-new iPhone models, a new Apple Watch and 4K Apple TV were the news of the day, and the whole event was nearly two hours long. Don't have that much time to watch the entire keynote? We've got you covered with this supercut covering all the highlights of the day. Don't worry, we skipped over that semi-painful chat about Apple's retail stores -- sorry, I mean Town Squares.