Apple iPhone X pricing starts at a hefty £999 in the UK

So far we've heard from Vodafone, EE and Three, which all say they'll be stocking the device, though it's going to be such a high-profile launch you'll inevitably have your choice of practically any carrier. No word on contract pricing yet -- we'll likely have to wait until October 27th for the full skinny -- but Apple's site states the iPhone X will be available on two-year plans starting at £47.95 per month.

