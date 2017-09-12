Apple iPhone X pricing starts at a hefty £999 in the UK

Apple today announced the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, but it was the iPhone X that stole the show. In fact, it's enough of a departure from recent models that Apple skipped the 9 and went straight to 10. The iPhone X includes unique features such as a nigh bezel-free Super Retina Display and Face ID unlocking and authentication system. All these new tricks make for a pretty expensive device, though, with the smaller 64GB model retailing for £999. The version with 256GB of storage will sell for £1149, and both models will be available to pre-order on October 27th, with the official launch pencilled in for November 3rd.
So far we've heard from Vodafone, EE and Three, which all say they'll be stocking the device, though it's going to be such a high-profile launch you'll inevitably have your choice of practically any carrier. No word on contract pricing yet -- we'll likely have to wait until October 27th for the full skinny -- but Apple's site states the iPhone X will be available on two-year plans starting at £47.95 per month.
