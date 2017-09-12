"You compose a photo, the dual cameras and the ISP sense the scene, they create a depth map, and they actually change the lighting contours over the face," said Apple iPhone chief Phil Schiller. "These aren't filters, this is real time analysis."

Apple had promised to shrink down its AI systems onto a chip for use with its augmented reality ARKit and other things, but it now looks like it's destined for other purposes. Assuming it doesn't make shots look artificial, it should be a pretty nice feature.

The new camera should shoot a lot quicker too, thanks to a new image signal processor that's part of the A11 Bionic processor. That includes a new feature called hardware-enabled multi-band noise reduction. "Phone 8 takes fantastic portrait modes, and now you're going to get more detail and even a more natural bokeh," says Schiller.

Video also gets a boost, with 240 fps slow-mo available at a full 1080p. As you might hope, there's also a new, third video category called "augmented reality" that's for, yep, augmented reality. Given some of the wild experiments going on with ARKit right now, that should help make the video part of that work better.

