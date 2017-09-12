Our first look at Apple's new 'spaceship' campus

Today's going to be a busy day at Engadget: we're expecting to see new iPhones, an Apple Watch and a 4K Apple TV. But we'd be remiss if we attended the first keynote held at Apple Park, the company's new spacecraft-inspired headquarters, and didn't make an attempt to document the experience. In particular, we spent some time at the newly christened Steve Jobs Theater, perched on top of a hill at the southeastern end of the 175-acre property. Despite its hilltop location, the 1,000-seat presenting space itself is mostly underground, with stadium seating, two glass elevators, a hidden demo area and seats that reportedly cost up to $14,000 apiece. Here's what we've seen so far, in photos, and we'll be uploading more throughout the day, so stay tuned.