Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget
Our first look at Apple's new 'spaceship' campus

Today's iPhone launch is the first keynote held at the company's futuristic new headquarters.
Dana Wollman, @danawollman
25m ago in Design
Chris Velazco / Engadget

Today's going to be a busy day at Engadget: we're expecting to see new iPhones, an Apple Watch and a 4K Apple TV. But we'd be remiss if we attended the first keynote held at Apple Park, the company's new spacecraft-inspired headquarters, and didn't make an attempt to document the experience. In particular, we spent some time at the newly christened Steve Jobs Theater, perched on top of a hill at the southeastern end of the 175-acre property. Despite its hilltop location, the 1,000-seat presenting space itself is mostly underground, with stadium seating, two glass elevators, a hidden demo area and seats that reportedly cost up to $14,000 apiece. Here's what we've seen so far, in photos, and we'll be uploading more throughout the day, so stay tuned.

Gallery: Apple's new Spaceship HQ | 8 Photos

8

Follow all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event here!

