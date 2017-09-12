Show More Results

Apple Watch Series 3 with 4G starts at £399 in the UK

You'll need a data plan with EE too.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
According to Apple, the Apple Watch is already the most popular timepiece in the world. Despite that apparent dominance, the company is introducing two new versions this autumn; the Series 3 and Series 3 with cellular. Yep, Apple is finally launching a 4G-capable smartwatch, meaning you can track your runs, send iMessages and quiz Siri without your iPhone. Both editions have new internals too. Apple has equipped both with a faster dual-core processor and a new W2 chip, which improves WiFi connectivity and power efficiency. There's also improved heart-rate tracking, which can detect sudden, potentially concerning spikes when you're not exercising.

A regular Watch 3 will set you back £329 when it launches on September 22nd. If you want that cellular connectivity, you'll have to fork over an extra £70 and pick up an eSIM plan through EE, which we've heard will cost around £25 per month with unlimited data. If that all sounds a little too much, you might want to consider the old Series 1, which now costs £249. While the internal specs are a little outdated, it can still perform most of the same tasks as the Series 3. The outward-facing design is near-identical too, should you want to hide its age with a fancy new band.

38mm 42mm 38mm + 4G 42mm + 4G
Silver Aluminium Case with Fog Sport Band £329 £359 £399 £429
Space Grey Aluminium Case with Grey Sport Band £329 £359 £399 £429
Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band // // £599 £649
Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop // // £699 £749
Grey Ceramic Case with Black Sport Band // // £1,299 £1,349
Nike+ Watch with Aluminium Case and Black Sport Band £329 £359 £399 £429

