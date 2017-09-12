Apple Watch Series 3 with 4G starts at £399 in the UK

According to Apple, the Apple Watch is already the most popular timepiece in the world. Despite that apparent dominance, the company is introducing two new versions this autumn; the Series 3 and Series 3 with cellular. Yep, Apple is finally launching a 4G-capable smartwatch, meaning you can track your runs, send iMessages and quiz Siri without your iPhone. Both editions have new internals too. Apple has equipped both with a faster dual-core processor and a new W2 chip, which improves WiFi connectivity and power efficiency. There's also improved heart-rate tracking, which can detect sudden, potentially concerning spikes when you're not exercising.
A regular Watch 3 will set you back £329 when it launches on September 22nd. If you want that cellular connectivity, you'll have to fork over an extra £70 and pick up an eSIM plan through EE, which we've heard will cost around £25 per month with unlimited data. If that all sounds a little too much, you might want to consider the old Series 1, which now costs £249. While the internal specs are a little outdated, it can still perform most of the same tasks as the Series 3. The outward-facing design is near-identical too, should you want to hide its age with a fancy new band.
|38mm
|42mm
|38mm + 4G
|42mm + 4G
|Silver Aluminium Case with Fog Sport Band
|£329
|£359
|£399
|£429
|Space Grey Aluminium Case with Grey Sport Band
|£329
|£359
|£399
|£429
|Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band
|//
|//
|£599
|£649
|Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop
|//
|//
|£699
|£749
|Grey Ceramic Case with Black Sport Band
|//
|//
|£1,299
|£1,349
|Nike+ Watch with Aluminium Case and Black Sport Band
|£329
|£359
|£399
|£429
Follow all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event here!