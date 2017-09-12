Apple Watch Series 3 with 4G starts at £399 in the UK

A regular Watch 3 will set you back £329 when it launches on September 22nd. If you want that cellular connectivity, you'll have to fork over an extra £70 and pick up an eSIM plan through EE, which we've heard will cost around £25 per month with unlimited data. If that all sounds a little too much, you might want to consider the old Series 1, which now costs £249. While the internal specs are a little outdated, it can still perform most of the same tasks as the Series 3. The outward-facing design is near-identical too, should you want to hide its age with a fancy new band.

38mm 42mm 38mm + 4G 42mm + 4G Silver Aluminium Case with Fog Sport Band £329 £359 £399 £429 Space Grey Aluminium Case with Grey Sport Band £329 £359 £399 £429 Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band // // £599 £649 Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop // // £699 £749 Grey Ceramic Case with Black Sport Band // // £1,299 £1,349 Nike+ Watch with Aluminium Case and Black Sport Band £329 £359 £399 £429

