Apple's new iPhones are designed for augmented reality

At WWDC earlier this year, Apple introduced ARKit, its take on an augmented reality platform. Since then, a whole slew of ARKit projects have cropped up, including exploded camera art, an A-ha style video, an IKEA furniture app and many more. Google followed up with its own ARKit competitor, ARCore, just a few weeks ago, thus lending credence to the burgeoning popularity of augmented reality apps on the phone. Now, at Apple iPhone's event, the company said that all of the new iPhones were designed from the ground up to be AR-ready as well.

Apple's Phil Schiller said on stage that the new phone cameras are calibrated for AR, and that they designed to handle low-light and 60 fps video, which is perfect for augmented reality applications. Further, there's a new gyroscope and accelerometer, to ensure more accurate motion tracking.

