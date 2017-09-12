Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus start from £699 in the UK

The iPhone X might have been Apple's banner handset announcement, but that doesn't mean the numerical launches are any less important. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, showcased today, are sturdier, come with a new A11 Bionic processor (which is 25 percent faster than the A10 chip), sport upgraded Retina HD displays, utilise improved dual camera sensors that work better in low light and support a new shooting mode: Portrait Lighting.

It took a while, but the new iPhones also support wireless charging. Apple's been careful to support the Qi standard, so if you're switching from an Android device, you might already own the necessary hardware.

When the new handsets go up for pre-order on September 15th there will only be two variants: 64GB and 256GB. The iPhone 8 will set you back £699 and £849, while the iPhone 8 plus will be sold for £799 and £949 respectively. That's a significant markup on the £599 you might have paid for the iPhone 7.

As is standard for Apple device launches, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will officially launch a week later, meaning you could have one in your hand as soon as September 22nd.