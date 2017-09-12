Samsung says Note 8 presales are the best in series history

The company hasn't released US-only sales numbers, but it did say that US sales of the new phone have topped those of any other Note model. And there were plenty of incentives for customers to upgrade to the Note 8. Samsung offered up to $425 off of the Note 8 if customers traded in their Note 7s and those buying the new phone between August 24th and September 24th are able to get either a Samsung Gear 360 camera or a bundle that includes a 128GB microSD card and wireless charging stand for free. Though the phone comes with a pretty steep $930 price tag, it apparently isn't having much of an impact on demand.

The Galaxy Note 8 hits stores on Friday.