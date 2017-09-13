Apple's new iPhones can fast-charge, if you have the right adapter

There's a catch, though. In order to make this work, you'll have to separately purchase Apple's (or a third party's) 29-watt USB-C charger and USB-C to lightning cable; neither will come packaged with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X. The charger will run you $49, while the separate cable is $35 at the Apple Store (sorry, the Apple town square). Not an insignificant chunk of change, to be sure.

There appears to be some good news for MacBook owners, though. If you own a 2016 or later edition of the MacBook Pro with a USB-C charger, it looks as though you can use your 87W or 61W USB charger to quick charge your iPhone 8 or X, regardless of the difference in wattage. It's welcome news that Apple has introduced a fast-charge capability for the iPhone (and let's face it, it's well past time), but it wouldn't be Apple if they didn't make us shell out for extra chargers and cables.