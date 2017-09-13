Apple's new iPhones can fast-charge, if you have the right adapter

One of the biggest (and most widely predicted) improvements that Apple revealed at its event yesterday was the addition of wireless charging for the iPhone. The glass-backed phones will allow for Qi inductive wireless charging, which means that you can charge them using ubiquitous third-party surfaces. But there are perks if you're willing to continue to use a wire to charge your phone: You can fast charge the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X battery to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.
There's a catch, though. In order to make this work, you'll have to separately purchase Apple's (or a third party's) 29-watt USB-C charger and USB-C to lightning cable; neither will come packaged with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X. The charger will run you $49, while the separate cable is $35 at the Apple Store (sorry, the Apple town square). Not an insignificant chunk of change, to be sure.
There appears to be some good news for MacBook owners, though. If you own a 2016 or later edition of the MacBook Pro with a USB-C charger, it looks as though you can use your 87W or 61W USB charger to quick charge your iPhone 8 or X, regardless of the difference in wattage. It's welcome news that Apple has introduced a fast-charge capability for the iPhone (and let's face it, it's well past time), but it wouldn't be Apple if they didn't make us shell out for extra chargers and cables.