'Pharma bro' Shkreli ordered to jail over internet harassment

Judge Matsumoto has also slated Shkreli's sentencing for January 16th, so he's going to spend a while behind bars even if he gets a relatively short prison term for his fraud.

Shkreli certainly didn't help his case leading up to the jailing. Prosecutors cited his earlier, creepy harassment of a woman journalist as evidence, and he wasn't exactly quick to take down the Clinton 'bounty' post. He did take it down, but only after the Secret Service got involved... and even then, a day later than promised. The former executive almost couldn't help but test the limits of online abuse, and it's clear that he found them.