Mercedes-Benz aims to take hydrogen fuel-cells mainstream

In terms of horsepower, Mercedes says the crossover has an output of 197 ponies and 258 foot-pounds of torque. You'll be able to pick from a few different driving modes including true hybrid (both power plants are working interchangeably) and fuel-cell only ("the ideal mode if the intention is to keep the electric range in reserve").

There's also battery-only ("the ideal mode for short distances") and a mode where battery charging takes top priority. That's planned for recharging for "maximum overall range prior to refueling with hydrogen," and also "creates power reserves for uphill or very dynamic driving."

From the sounds of it, that lithium-ion power plant could be the key to overcoming HFC's biggest drawback: a dearth of refueling infrastructure. Mercedes' hydrogen station plan still doesn't sound very promising though. Its "concrete plan" includes 100 stations built by the end of next year, with "up to 400" in place by 2023. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in the US by the end of next year.