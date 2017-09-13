Show More Results

Tesla's electric truck will be revealed October 26th

Time to go for a ride.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago in Transportation
Tesla

We can finally put all the rumors to rest next month because that is when Tesla will show off its electric big rig. Elon Musk tweeted that the reveal event and test rides will occur October 26th in Hawthorne, CA, promising that it's "unreal." Last year as part of his Master Plan, Part Deux Musk said the truck will "deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate." Of course, the event is occurring a month later than previously mentioned, but we'll let that slide -- as long as our invite is in the mail

