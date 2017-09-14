‘Assassin’s Creed’ trailer reveals mysterious Egyptian enemies

We got our first look at Assassin's Creed: Origins at E3 this past summer. The latest installment of the big-budget title from Ubisoft is set to release on all major platforms October 27th, and will feature ancient Roman and Egyptian settings brought to life in 4K (provided you have a console or PC and TV to handle that many pixels). The developer has just released a brand new trailer for the game that reveals a bit more about a shadowy yet powerful enemy, the Order of the Ancients.
The trailer reveals "the mysterious figures who seek the power of the ancient gods" with a dramatic voiceover. Apparently, this Order controls the Pharoah, which could mean that you'll have to assassinate the Egyptian leader before long. Or get rid of the Ancients; it's hard to tell from this quick look. The visuals are a treat; Ubisoft says it was made from "actual in game footage captured in 4K." The video references biblical plagues, shows off some Roman architecture, battling warships, war elephants and a crucifixion scene. And it's got plenty of dramatic shots of Bayek, this installment's protagonist assassin, jumping, climbing, spinning about and — of course — killing people. The title should release on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 simultaneously.