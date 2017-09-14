Dell's $350 Windows Mixed Reality 'Visor' is now up for pre-order

Dell says you don't need to set up a lot of equipment to use the device, because it has the ability to scan your surroundings and adjust AR and VR experiences as needed. And yes, you'll be able to access Steam VR on it. Take note that like all the other Windows Mixed Reality headsets, you'll need a compatible Windows PC: Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptops and Inspiron gaming desktops will work with the devices, if you're in the market for one.

That $350 price tag will get you a standalone Visor, while a pair of its accompanying controllers will cost you an additional $100. You can also buy a kit to get both, but it doesn't come at a lower price: it'll still set you back $450. To place a pre-order, visit Dell's Visor page in the US and PC World in the UK. The headset and its controllers will start shipping on October 17th and will also be sold by Microsoft's and Best Buy's stores and websites, as well as by various retailers, at the same time.