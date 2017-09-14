Dell's $350 Windows Mixed Reality 'Visor' is now up for pre-order

Dell is finally ready to show you Microsoft's mixed reality vision. The electronics maker has started taking pre-orders for its $350 Windows Mixed Reality headset called Visor, which it showcased at IFA this year. Visor is one of the fruits of Redmond's partnerships with several manufacturers, including Acer and Asus, in an effort to release AR-and-VR devices much, much more affordable than its $3,000 HoloLens. It boasts 1,440 x 1,440 in resolution per 2.89-inch LCD panel for each eye, a 110 degrees field of view, a 360 panoramic view and a 90Hz refresh rate. The headset also flips upwards for convenient transitions from reality to mixed reality -- just lower it down when you want to use it.
Dell says you don't need to set up a lot of equipment to use the device, because it has the ability to scan your surroundings and adjust AR and VR experiences as needed. And yes, you'll be able to access Steam VR on it. Take note that like all the other Windows Mixed Reality headsets, you'll need a compatible Windows PC: Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptops and Inspiron gaming desktops will work with the devices, if you're in the market for one.
That $350 price tag will get you a standalone Visor, while a pair of its accompanying controllers will cost you an additional $100. You can also buy a kit to get both, but it doesn't come at a lower price: it'll still set you back $450. To place a pre-order, visit Dell's Visor page in the US and PC World in the UK. The headset and its controllers will start shipping on October 17th and will also be sold by Microsoft's and Best Buy's stores and websites, as well as by various retailers, at the same time.