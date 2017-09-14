Show More Results

Image credit: Facebook
Facebook's 'Crisis Repsonse' provides info during a disaster

The feature includes Safety Check, links to articles and fundraising tools.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
52m ago in Services
Last year, it was reported that Facebook was working on an always-ready crisis hub that would bring together its Safety Check feature with posts and videos relating to an ongoing emergency. Today, it announced that the tool is going live.

Crisis Response is a section of Facebook reachable from the site's homepage on a desktop or from the menu button on a phone. It includes Safety Check, which will continue to work as it does now, as well as links to articles, photos and videos from or about the crisis. The hub also allows users to request or give help to communities affected through the Community Help tool and people can even get fundraisers going through Crisis Response.

Crisis Response starts rolling out today and should be available to all users in the coming weeks.

