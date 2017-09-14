Facebook's 'Crisis Repsonse' provides info during a disaster

Crisis Response is a section of Facebook reachable from the site's homepage on a desktop or from the menu button on a phone. It includes Safety Check, which will continue to work as it does now, as well as links to articles, photos and videos from or about the crisis. The hub also allows users to request or give help to communities affected through the Community Help tool and people can even get fundraisers going through Crisis Response.

Crisis Response starts rolling out today and should be available to all users in the coming weeks.