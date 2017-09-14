Show More Results

Google Earth VR gets new Street View images

A new update brings additional images from 85 countries.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in AV
Google announced today that it's adding Street View to the Google Earth VR experience. With a new update, users can check out Street View images from 85 countries provided by the Street View team as well as pictures shared by others from around the world. To get there, while in Earth VR, zoom down closer to the street level and see if your controller says there's Street View imagery available. If so, you can then view the area within a 360 degree photo.

In a blog post today, Google suggested a couple of places to check out -- San Francisco's AT&T Park and the region of Croatia where Game of Thrones' King's Landing was filmed. The update is available today and users can experience it on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift as well as Daydream and Cardboard.

