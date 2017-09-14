Google's next Pixel smartphones arrive October 4th

Google implied all this in a cryptic video (below) showing a search with a user asking "what's wrong with my phone's battery?" "why is my phone always out of storage?", "why does my phone take so many blurry photos?" and others. The imaginary searcher also asked why his device is so "slow, hot, fragile, annoying, broken, cruel, impersonal and ... dumb," so Google is implying that it plans to fix all those things with the new Pixel phones.

According various reports from Android Police, Evan Blass, HTC itself (via the FCC) and others, the phones will pack either a shiny new Snapdragon 836 or 835 processor (XDA Developers cast the idea of a supposed Snapdragon 836 in doubt), squeeze controls, a 1,440P screen, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. HTC will supposedly build the smaller Pixel model, while LG will build the 6-inch AMOLED XL variant. Judging by the photos above, if real, the latter models isn't exactly an exercise in fancy design, but it's by no means ugly, either. Supposedly, the models won't have a headphone jack.

One thing Google should definitely fix is the lack of supply with the last Pixel. Not only was it never available in markets like France (ahem), but even where you could buy one, they were darn near impossible to find. As mentioned, the event will take place on October 4th, but we're not sure exactly when or where yet.