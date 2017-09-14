GoPro's Hero6 camera may feature 4K 60 FPS recording

GoPro is inching toward profitability, and its new Hero6 Black might finally bring the action-cam maker into the black. Spotted by a Photo Rumors reader, the camera will apparently capture 4K 60 FPS video (the Hero5 was 4K 30 FPS) from its 12 megapixel sensor. That's according to a photo of what looks like final retail packaging. Other than that, there are about as many new details as there were when CEO Nick Woodman confirmed the Hero6's existence in February.