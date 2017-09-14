Parrot’s Mambo FPV mini quadcopter gives you a drone’s eye view

If you're a fan of racing drones, then you may want to pay attention to Parrot's latest product release. The drone company has announced the Parrot Mambo FPV, a minidrone equipped with a first-person HD camera that allows both live streaming and video recording. The drone can fly up to 18 miles per hour and has three piloting modes, Easy, Racing and Drift, depending on what your goals and experience level are. We're not sure when exactly it will be available, though we know it's sometime this month. It will cost you $180.
The Parrot Mambo FPV comes with a pretty solid equipment list. You get the quadcopter drone, an FPV HD camera, a pair of Cockpitglasses and a flypad (though you can also use the FreeFlight Mini app to pilot it), along with propellor guards, a battery, and a micro USB cable. You can also use a micro SD card, which isn't included in the package, to take pictures and record video.
The glasses are an integral part of the immersive experience of the Mambo; you can insert your smartphone (up to 6 inches in size) into the goggles. They allow for a wide-field, immersive view to get as close to the drone's action as possible. The Mambo FPV also supports fast-charging; a 25-minute charge (with a 2.6 amp AC adapter, which isn't included) gets you a fully charged 10 minutes of flight time. If you're interested in an immersive drone experience, this seems like one to check out.