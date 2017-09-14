Parrot’s Mambo FPV mini quadcopter gives you a drone’s eye view

The Parrot Mambo FPV comes with a pretty solid equipment list. You get the quadcopter drone, an FPV HD camera, a pair of Cockpitglasses and a flypad (though you can also use the FreeFlight Mini app to pilot it), along with propellor guards, a battery, and a micro USB cable. You can also use a micro SD card, which isn't included in the package, to take pictures and record video.

The glasses are an integral part of the immersive experience of the Mambo; you can insert your smartphone (up to 6 inches in size) into the goggles. They allow for a wide-field, immersive view to get as close to the drone's action as possible. The Mambo FPV also supports fast-charging; a 25-minute charge (with a 2.6 amp AC adapter, which isn't included) gets you a fully charged 10 minutes of flight time. If you're interested in an immersive drone experience, this seems like one to check out.