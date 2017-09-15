Equifax's chief security and information officers are out

Both executives are "retiring," according to the company. Mauldin, the chief security officer, is being replaced by Equifax's vice president of IT, Russ Ayres. Meanwhile, Webb will be replaced Equifax International IT operations head Mark Rohrwasser. Equifax announced the changes on Friday and said they were to take immediate effect.

Equifax announced details of the hacking campaign on September 7th and there's been a flurry of action and outcry since. Today, a handful of Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren and Brian Schatz, introduced a bill designed to give consumers more control over the information collected by credit-reporting companies like Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Federal Trade Commission are investigating the entire affair, as is the Senate, spearheaded by Warren.